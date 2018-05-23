Jordan Martz
Toronto, ON, Canada
Need an affiliate-minded copywriter to help with an advertorial for my nutra offer. 500 words.
Will provide details to the best candidate! Must be able to work EST.
Proven experience & examples ESSENTIAL.
May 28, 2018
Need an affiliate-minded copywriter to help with an advertorial for my nutra offer. 500 words.
Will provide details to the best candidate! Must be able to work EST.
Proven experience & examples ESSENTIAL.
Diply
Toronto, ON, Canada
Diply is looking for a Facebook paid ads Media Buyer who is experienced in running online campaigns in a very performance driven environment. This role will be on Diply’s Distribution team and the ideal candidate will have Facebook paid experience and Google Ad Words experience. You get excited about getting conversion cost to all time lows as well as hacking set optimizations. You know your Lookalikes from your Website Custom Audiences and your CPM’s from CPC’s This is brand new role with lots of room to grow with the biggest social media publisher in Canada. If you have experience running campaigns on other social media platforms that would be a great bonus.
THE ROLE
You will plan, deploy, develop, maintain, monitor, expand, analyze and optimize e-commerce campaigns with multi-million dollars spend with a full team of content creators right behind you
You will proactively seek, identify and evaluate innovative opportunities for campaign growth and improvement
You will explore and test new marketing channels, platforms and networks
You will continually strive for higher volume and margins with ongoing optimization
You will slice and dice an enormous amount of complex data into meaningful conclusions that can be turned into actionable decisions
You will maintain steady high performance by frequently monitoring campaign results and promptly responding with appropriate tweaks and changes
You will optimize the landing page and funnel experiences to improve traction and conversion.
You will have fun, laugh and grow
Lionbridge
Bellevue, WA, USA
We are looking for a Digital Marketing Web Project Manager who knows how to get things done. In this role, you will be responsible for keeping customer sites updated, relevant, and continuously improving. We’re looking for innovative, curious people who can balance multiple projects and deliver on time, on budget, with distinguished quality. If you have a digital marketing background, know your way around a content management system, and want to be on the cutting edge, this is the role for you.
You will collaborate with the content publishing team, web marketing team and development team within the Global Search Business Team for Microsoft Advertising. You will be joining an operational and marketing group that is focused on the end-to-end user experience and drives for results, works together to solve problems, and is committed to developing people.
Key Responsibilities
Project Management: Drive key digital projects from start to completion. Ensure projects and daily tasks are completed on time, to a high level of quality, and with proactive communications to stakeholders.
Site Management: You will be serving as an end-to-end resource on the website for content, personalization, UX/design, SEO and overall site health.
Editorial: Program and implement global editorial program content updates across all sites every month.
Personalization: Create and update content across the site for customers and non-customers, including gated content. Maintain digital marketing programming tracker and editorial placement spreadsheet.
Site Health: Leverage web analytics to assess health of pages, sections and overall marketing programs on the website.
SEO: Optimize content for top keywords, identify opportunities based on search terms, review BrightEdge reports, etc.
Additional Responsibilities Include
Engage with stakeholders and project leads on new site experiences, this includes gathering requirements and business objectives from stakeholders, and work directly with UX/UI teams to determine design and approach for new experiences.
Ensure prioritization of all projects with stakeholders and production team.
Collaborate with content leads to identify personalization opportunities across the site.
Review analytics and performance of active and completed campaigns to optimize and refine campaign strategy and execution.
Create and get sign-off on project schedules and manage all related tasks to project completion
Report weekly on project status for regular publishing activities, new features and larger site launches or rebranding efforts.
Lead meetings with stakeholders, including following through on action items to closure.
Provide site recommendations on best practices, innovations, and insights.
Use site survey data, analytics, scorecards and usability tests to make content and design recommendations.
Execute and optimize content, page, and data analytics workflow.
Proactive participation with site leadership, providing feedback and recommending solutions to complex business problems.
Conduct quality assurance (QA) reviews for the site, ensuring site edits and page builds meet and exceed QA standards, for new feature releases as well as ongoing maintenance of existing site/features.
Drive A/B testing projects to provide real-world data for site design and implementation.
Ensure that established processes and practices are well documented, enabling knowledge sharing across teams.
Work with the Production Lead, Development team, Marketing Managers and Lionbridge team to drive smart integration and promotion of web content and strategy.
Other tasks include:
Perform regular site audits (e.g., broken links, tagging, content reviews and outdated content removal).
Content scrubs (find and replace specific content).
Create forwarding links and test all redirect links.
Kissterra
Tel Aviv, Israel
Responsibilities
Work to find the best solutions for affiliate partners
Analyse campaign activity to ensure affiliate deliver the best ROI
Oversee all affiliate campaigns
Deliver affiliate marketing reports to senior management
Initiate new campaign ideas, incentives, and bonuses for the affiliate scheme
Develop the affiliate marketing strategy with the aim of recruiting new affiliate partners and delivering sales volume
Ensure timely and accurate invoicing by agencies and affiliates
Valeska
Seattle, WA, USA
Currently have setup 11 LPs on Beyond Hosting but want to move to a Amazon S3 CDN setup.
Also need help optimizing these LPs so they load much faster like help cutting the size of the images down. And removing any unnecessary code.
Opportunity for ongoing work.
May 26, 2018
Currently have setup 11 LPs on Beyond Hosting but want to move to a Amazon S3 CDN setup.
Also need help optimizing these LPs so they load much faster like help cutting the size of the images down. And removing any unnecessary code.
Opportunity for ongoing work.
MOBE Limited
Madrid, Spain
The roles requires native/fluent English communication skills. Current affiliates strongly encouraged to apply.
Position entails: Day to day interactions with Affiliates; Expediting solutions to affiliate concerns; Promotion and management of affiliate contests,;Promotion of management of weekly affiliate webinars, and Create new partner contests and post results of previous partner contests on the Partner blog.
Host the Elite Earners Webinar each week.
Reach out to the top 100 partners 1-on-1 (ideally by calling them on the phone, and email / Facebook message them)
Provide Leader Board updates daily during major contests.
Test out new funnels with tech to ensure tracking is working perfectly and any issues with affiliate tools (like links not working, pages loading slow) get reported to tech and fixed• EPCs for different affiliates monitored
Respond to affiliates who claim sales are missing or that their reporting stats are not working.
Update affiliates of major announcement (e.g. new offer they can promote, change to commission structure)
Provide training to partners to help increase sales
Feed information of top affiliates to Inner Circle content role (so we can get articles for the newsletter from them) as well to the ‘Elite Earners’ role for webinar interviews.
Some would call this their “dream job.”
Others would say (without exaggeration) that it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.
As the Affiliate Manager for MOBE:
You get to manage one of the most successful (and fastest-growing) affiliate programs in the world
You get to travel the world, and work in exotic locations like Costa Rica, Fiji, and Kuala Lumpur
You get to meet multi-millionaires, best-selling authors, 7-figure affiliates, and world-renowned speakers
You get to collaborate with smart, cool team members in our modern MOBE Office
You will make valuable business connections, and gain experience that could launch a career
And… you can make a LOT of money with our performance-based compensation plan
If you want to experience more, do more, be more, and live a BIGGER life, then this position is for you. Keep reading…
Who We Are
MOBE is an international training company for small business owners and entrepreneurs, with one of the most successful affiliate programs in the world. To date, our program has generated over $150 million and paid out over $75 million in commissions (mostly in the last 3 years).
Despite these huge numbers, we’re just getting warmed up. Our industry can support much more volume, and we’re continually breaking our own records. Point being… you’re joining a winning team that’s only going to get better!
You’ll be working closely with me (Matt Lloyd, Founder of MOBE) and our team of about 50 at the MOBE Office, a hip office with a cool startup feel in the heart of the city.
Who You Are
Your main role is to manage relationships with key affiliates, and help increase sales across the board for our affiliate program. You should have experience managing affiliates and being an affiliate yourself.
You should have experience managing Affiliates who are promoting internet marketing
You should also have basic Internet Marketing skills, including an understanding of PPC, banner ads, email marketing, and affiliate tracking.
However, if you’re light on experience, that doesn’t immediately disqualify you. As important as experience is attitude. If you have the right attitude, mindset, and drive for this job, then you may beat out someone with an extra year or two of experience.
Typical Projects Include...
Regular Communication with Affiliates:
Update affiliates on any major announcement via email broadcasts, Skype groups and private Facebook Groups (e.g. new offer they can promote, changes to commission structure, new products or features in the back office, new webinars, training or marketing material they can benefit from, and other timely updates.)
Manage the weekly affiliate email newsletter with summaries and highlights of the past week and any future announcements.
New Product Launches
Test and review any new marketing funnels with the production team to ensure tracking is working perfectly and any issues get reported and fixed before the official launch.
Work with the design team and copywriters to ensure all marketing assets are ready before the launch date.
Announce new funnels and products to affiliates and show them in a short video format where they can find all the necessary links and marketing assets.
Assist With Marketing Assets
Produce a weekly Ask Matt Lloyd episode by lining questions for Matt to respond to and sharing final product on blogs and other marketing channels.
Case Studies
Manage the MOBE Inspiration calls by calling affiliates who recently made a big commission via Skype. Congratulate them and interview them on how they got the sale and what advice they have for other affiliates. Share the recordings on YouTube, email, blog posts and Facebook groups.
Share any new case studies and inspirational stories with the marketing team for use in other marketing channels.
Affiliate Contest Management
Come up with new contests each month to motivate affiliates.
Provide Leader Board updates daily during major contests.
Select contest prizes.
Making sure contest prizes get paid out to all winners once the final sales numbers are tallied.
Tracking & Reporting of Sales Commissions
Track daily sales volumes and commissions to ensure that affiliates are recognized when they cross key milestones and receive bonuses like the MOBE rings and MOBE Motors.
Share stats with the marketing and events teams.
Affiliate Support
Provide day to day interactions and support for affiliates with any inquires or requests.
Be proactive and reach out to the top 100 affiliates 1-on-1 on a regular basis to ensure all their needs and concerns are met and gather feedback and comments on how the various funnels are performing and what areas we can improve on.
Online Training & Live Events
Attend and present at key Super Charge Summit events when needed.
Prepare and/or curate training material that affiliates can benefit from for their marketing activities.
Recruit speakers and trainers for the weekly webinars and/or other one off interviews and training opportunities.
May 26, 2018
Full-time: Remote
Trafilea
São Paulo, Brazil
We are looking for someone who loves to make things happen, who works well in a team, but can also work autonomously, set goals and achieve them.
This role is not like other Email Marketing roles…At Trafilea you’ll be part of a high performance team.
Our background is in the affiliate space meaning high performance, rapid change and qualitative analysis are core to our DNA.
In a year of operations, we’ve transformed a booming performance marketing agency into one of the fastest growing Ecommerce businesses in LATAM…And we’re not stopping there.
In 2018 we’ve set even loftier goals, namely; ‘quadrupling our existing multi million-dollar ecommerce portfolio’! It’s an ambitious target but we’re up for the challenge.
To help us achieve this goal we’ve hand selected the best candidates globally to join forces. We’re already on our way but we are still missing a critical ingredient. A proven top tier Email Marketing specialist…But not just any Email Marketer – we need someone with demonstrated experience increasing engagement and revenue through first class automation strategies, integrations and customisation.
To succeed you’ll need to be fast paced, not averse to change, entrepreneurial (you will run, own and grow this channel as if it was your own).
Think you have what it takes? If so, read on…
Your goal will be to increase channel revenue, CLV and key engagement statistics whilst being mindful of churn rates.
To do this you will:
Participate in Strategic and Brainstorm Meetings
Hire and train new team members
Define monthly and weekly flows goals
Analyse and know the audience in depth
Propose, define and implement Email Marketing actions in order to improve results
Implement and control Klaviyo flows optimization processes and results
Implement and control email marketing campaigns and results
Coordinate the effective implementation of new product packs/bundles with our media buying team and CRO specialist
Define and implement Content Email marketing
Create and implement all campaigns and flows for all our stores
May 26, 2018
Full-time: Remote
$2,000 - $5,000 monthly
SHiNEZ
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Shinez is a distribution platform for viral stories. We're focused on developing the best tools for content creators and our affiliates. If you're super talented on PPC platforms, we'd love to hear from you.
Job Description:
Build and lead the Outbrain/Taboola media buying team for performance marketing campaigns.
Create media-buy strategies and budgets as well as creatives and ad-copy.
Constantly optimize and scale performance.
Job Responsibilities:
Set up and operate large-budget campaigns on Outbrain/Taboola and reach optimal ROI.
Research audiences, competition, and new markets to improve your activity.
Report performance to the management.
May 23, 2018
Full-time: Remote
Valerio Mata
Barcelona, Spain
I need help setting up two Facebook pixels from two different accounts on my new shopify store.
May 22, 2018
I need help setting up two Facebook pixels from two different accounts on my new shopify store.
Loren Sanford
United States
Seeking an experienced Shopify / Ecommerce expert to help me setup my store completely from scratch. I have the logo, domain purchased and social media accounts setup already. I need you to:
Setup my domain on shopify.
Mailchimp setup with abandoned cart emails.
Facebook Retargeting App setup.
Add upsell app (need recommendations)
Contact form integration.
Pop up newsletter opt-in form - sync with mailchimp.
Add the Orberlo app.
There is no need to add products.
I have a limited budget of $150 but I can stretch this for the right candidate.
This will lead into more work for me.
May 21, 2018
Seeking an experienced Shopify / Ecommerce expert to help me setup my store completely from scratch. I have the logo, domain purchased and social media accounts setup already. I need you to:
Setup my domain on shopify.
Mailchimp setup with abandoned cart emails.
Facebook Retargeting App setup.
Add upsell app (need recommendations)
Contact form integration.
Pop up newsletter opt-in form - sync with mailchimp.
Add the Orberlo app.
There is no need to add products.
I have a limited budget of $150 but I can stretch this for the right candidate.
This will lead into more work for me.