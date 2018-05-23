We are looking for a Digital Marketing Web Project Manager who knows how to get things done. In this role, you will be responsible for keeping customer sites updated, relevant, and continuously improving. We’re looking for innovative, curious people who can balance multiple projects and deliver on time, on budget, with distinguished quality. If you have a digital marketing background, know your way around a content management system, and want to be on the cutting edge, this is the role for you. You will collaborate with the content publishing team, web marketing team and development team within the Global Search Business Team for Microsoft Advertising. You will be joining an operational and marketing group that is focused on the end-to-end user experience and drives for results, works together to solve problems, and is committed to developing people. Key Responsibilities Project Management: Drive key digital projects from start to completion. Ensure projects and daily tasks are completed on time, to a high level of quality, and with proactive communications to stakeholders. Site Management: You will be serving as an end-to-end resource on the website for content, personalization, UX/design, SEO and overall site health. Editorial: Program and implement global editorial program content updates across all sites every month. Personalization: Create and update content across the site for customers and non-customers, including gated content. Maintain digital marketing programming tracker and editorial placement spreadsheet. Site Health: Leverage web analytics to assess health of pages, sections and overall marketing programs on the website. SEO: Optimize content for top keywords, identify opportunities based on search terms, review BrightEdge reports, etc. Additional Responsibilities Include Engage with stakeholders and project leads on new site experiences, this includes gathering requirements and business objectives from stakeholders, and work directly with UX/UI teams to determine design and approach for new experiences. Ensure prioritization of all projects with stakeholders and production team. Collaborate with content leads to identify personalization opportunities across the site. Review analytics and performance of active and completed campaigns to optimize and refine campaign strategy and execution. Create and get sign-off on project schedules and manage all related tasks to project completion Report weekly on project status for regular publishing activities, new features and larger site launches or rebranding efforts. Lead meetings with stakeholders, including following through on action items to closure. Provide site recommendations on best practices, innovations, and insights. Use site survey data, analytics, scorecards and usability tests to make content and design recommendations. Execute and optimize content, page, and data analytics workflow. Proactive participation with site leadership, providing feedback and recommending solutions to complex business problems. Conduct quality assurance (QA) reviews for the site, ensuring site edits and page builds meet and exceed QA standards, for new feature releases as well as ongoing maintenance of existing site/features. Drive A/B testing projects to provide real-world data for site design and implementation. Ensure that established processes and practices are well documented, enabling knowledge sharing across teams. Work with the Production Lead, Development team, Marketing Managers and Lionbridge team to drive smart integration and promotion of web content and strategy. Other tasks include: Perform regular site audits (e.g., broken links, tagging, content reviews and outdated content removal). Content scrubs (find and replace specific content). Create forwarding links and test all redirect links.

Affiliate Manager (Spanish) MOBE Limited Madrid, Spain The roles requires native/fluent English communication skills. Current affiliates strongly encouraged to apply. Position entails: Day to day interactions with Affiliates; Expediting solutions to affiliate concerns; Promotion and management of affiliate contests,;Promotion of management of weekly affiliate webinars, and Create new partner contests and post results of previous partner contests on the Partner blog. Host the Elite Earners Webinar each week. Reach out to the top 100 partners 1-on-1 (ideally by calling them on the phone, and email / Facebook message them) Provide Leader Board updates daily during major contests. Test out new funnels with tech to ensure tracking is working perfectly and any issues with affiliate tools (like links not working, pages loading slow) get reported to tech and fixed• EPCs for different affiliates monitored Respond to affiliates who claim sales are missing or that their reporting stats are not working. Update affiliates of major announcement (e.g. new offer they can promote, change to commission structure) Provide training to partners to help increase sales Feed information of top affiliates to Inner Circle content role (so we can get articles for the newsletter from them) as well to the ‘Elite Earners’ role for webinar interviews. Some would call this their “dream job.” Others would say (without exaggeration) that it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. As the Affiliate Manager for MOBE: You get to manage one of the most successful (and fastest-growing) affiliate programs in the world You get to travel the world, and work in exotic locations like Costa Rica, Fiji, and Kuala Lumpur You get to meet multi-millionaires, best-selling authors, 7-figure affiliates, and world-renowned speakers You get to collaborate with smart, cool team members in our modern MOBE Office You will make valuable business connections, and gain experience that could launch a career And… you can make a LOT of money with our performance-based compensation plan If you want to experience more, do more, be more, and live a BIGGER life, then this position is for you. Keep reading… Who We Are MOBE is an international training company for small business owners and entrepreneurs, with one of the most successful affiliate programs in the world. To date, our program has generated over $150 million and paid out over $75 million in commissions (mostly in the last 3 years). Despite these huge numbers, we’re just getting warmed up. Our industry can support much more volume, and we’re continually breaking our own records. Point being… you’re joining a winning team that’s only going to get better! You’ll be working closely with me (Matt Lloyd, Founder of MOBE) and our team of about 50 at the MOBE Office, a hip office with a cool startup feel in the heart of the city. Who You Are Your main role is to manage relationships with key affiliates, and help increase sales across the board for our affiliate program. You should have experience managing affiliates and being an affiliate yourself. You should have experience managing Affiliates who are promoting internet marketing You should also have basic Internet Marketing skills, including an understanding of PPC, banner ads, email marketing, and affiliate tracking. However, if you’re light on experience, that doesn’t immediately disqualify you. As important as experience is attitude. If you have the right attitude, mindset, and drive for this job, then you may beat out someone with an extra year or two of experience. Typical Projects Include... Regular Communication with Affiliates: Update affiliates on any major announcement via email broadcasts, Skype groups and private Facebook Groups (e.g. new offer they can promote, changes to commission structure, new products or features in the back office, new webinars, training or marketing material they can benefit from, and other timely updates.) Manage the weekly affiliate email newsletter with summaries and highlights of the past week and any future announcements. New Product Launches Test and review any new marketing funnels with the production team to ensure tracking is working perfectly and any issues get reported and fixed before the official launch. Work with the design team and copywriters to ensure all marketing assets are ready before the launch date. Announce new funnels and products to affiliates and show them in a short video format where they can find all the necessary links and marketing assets. Assist With Marketing Assets Produce a weekly Ask Matt Lloyd episode by lining questions for Matt to respond to and sharing final product on blogs and other marketing channels. Case Studies Manage the MOBE Inspiration calls by calling affiliates who recently made a big commission via Skype. Congratulate them and interview them on how they got the sale and what advice they have for other affiliates. Share the recordings on YouTube, email, blog posts and Facebook groups. Share any new case studies and inspirational stories with the marketing team for use in other marketing channels. Affiliate Contest Management Come up with new contests each month to motivate affiliates. Provide Leader Board updates daily during major contests. Select contest prizes. Making sure contest prizes get paid out to all winners once the final sales numbers are tallied. Tracking & Reporting of Sales Commissions Track daily sales volumes and commissions to ensure that affiliates are recognized when they cross key milestones and receive bonuses like the MOBE rings and MOBE Motors. Share stats with the marketing and events teams. Affiliate Support Provide day to day interactions and support for affiliates with any inquires or requests. Be proactive and reach out to the top 100 affiliates 1-on-1 on a regular basis to ensure all their needs and concerns are met and gather feedback and comments on how the various funnels are performing and what areas we can improve on. Online Training & Live Events Attend and present at key Super Charge Summit events when needed. Prepare and/or curate training material that affiliates can benefit from for their marketing activities. Recruit speakers and trainers for the weekly webinars and/or other one off interviews and training opportunities.

